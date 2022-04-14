The Mandarin on “Moon Knight” could use some work.

Over the weekend, “Shang-Chi” star took to Twitter to offer a bit of light criticism of the Marvel series, in which at one point Ethan Hawke’s character Arthur Harrow spouts off a bit of Mandarin.

Liu’s advice upon hearing the evidently unintelligible dialogue was that Harrow “needs to fire his Mandarin teacher.”

Other fans of the show also noticed the poor deployment of the Chinese dialect, with one commenter sharing a clip of the scene and wondering “what happened here?”

More fans on Twitter shared Liu’s tweet, adding that the Mandarin in the episode sounded more like “gibberish” than a real language, and wondering why Marvel couldn’t afford a better translator.