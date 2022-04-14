Loretta Lynn is still rockin’ strong.

Lynn entered her 90th year on planet Earth on Wednesday and plenty of her fellow country stars celebrated the occasion. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, and Trisha Yearwood are just some of the famous names wishing Lynn a happy birthday.

Lynn’s official Instagram posted a 1:30 video featuring tons of stars celebrating the Queen of Country’s milestone birthday. The names mentioned above — as well as Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Faith Hill, Tanya Tucker, and Alan Jackson, among others — shared their well wishes with Lynn. Parton even sang a little “Happy Birthday”.

Lynn has won four Grammy Awards and has released a remarkable 50 studio albums over the course of her career, dating back to the 1960s.