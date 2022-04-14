Jerry O’Connell issued a heartfelt apology to his “Stand By Me” co-star Wil Wheaton on the latest episode of “The Talk”.

Wheaton reflected on his experience as a child star on the 1986 movie last year while marking the film’s 35th anniversary.

He opened up about how the abuse he faced as a child brought power to his onscreen work in an interview with Yahoo! Movies.

Without going into too much detail, O’Connell told Wheaton this week: “Wil, I just wanted to say, I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during ‘Stand By Me’ and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that’s an excuse.

“I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger. But I want to say to the bigger picture, you never know what someone is going through when you’re with them. I don’t feel guilt, but I just want to say I’m sorry I wasn’t there for you more.”

Wheaton insisted, “I deeply appreciate that… you were 11, how could you have possibly known.

“Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this, we’re real, real, real good at covering up what we’re going through.”

Wheaton’s mother was an actress and his father was a medical specialist. He is currently estranged from them.

Previously speaking about how the mistreatment he received at the hands of his parents influenced his portrayal of Gordie, a young boy whose parents were dealing with the loss of their oldest son (John Cusack), Wheaton said, “[It] put me in exactly the right place to play Gordie.

“Because Gordie’s experience very much reflected my experience. We’re both invisible in our homes,” he explained. “We both have a brother who is the golden child. We’re both the scapegoat in the family. So when I watch ‘Stand by Me’ now, I cannot ignore the unbelievable sadness in my eyes. And I cannot ignore the reality that it was that sadness, that isolation that I think gave me what Gordie needed to come to life, and I think Rob Reiner saw that.”

O’Connell and Wheaton got a surprise message from the film’s director Reiner on “The Talk”.

Reiner said, “This is your 75-year-old director, thanking you for the best film experience I’ve ever had in my life. We did this picture a long time ago and like it says in the film, ‘You never have friends like you do when you’re 12 years old.’ Wil, you were 12. Jerry, you were 11, and it was an incredible experience. Now at the time, we all knew that Wil, you were very smart, but Jerry, we never knew that you would turn out as handsome as you are now. Thank you, guys.”

Wheaton responded, “That’s a really big deal. Rob has done some of the most amazing films and some of the most memorable films ever and he didn’t have to say that is what I’m saying. That was amazing.”