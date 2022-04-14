The hosts of “The View” aren’t impressed with the stance some Republican politicians have taken on Dr. Oz.

They discussed the recent controversial endorsement of Dr. Oz by Republicans like Donald Trump, and how the decision didn’t sit well with everyone in the GOP.

Showing a clip from Fox News in which anchor Laura Ingraham called the endorsement “a mistake,” the women puzzled over whether celebrity status had overtaken political savvy in the realm of elections.

“I guess it’s the cult of celebrity, right? I was shocked along with a lot of people that Donald Trump won on his business record because he would bankrupt casinos and he wasn’t a real businessman,” shared Sunny Hostin.

INGRAHAM SLAMS HANNITY OVER DR. OZ ENDORSEMENT: After Fox News host Laura Ingraham said it was a mistake to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Senate run, #TheView panel reacts to former Pres. Trump endorsing him and discusses the attraction of celebs in politics. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/PM5MFpYnSX — The View (@TheView) April 14, 2022

The host continued, reminding people that the celebrity doctor had actually come under fire for his advertisement of controversial weight loss pills.

“I thought he sort of went into ill repute but that’s obviously not important to a lot of people,” Hostin said. “It certainly isn’t important to the former, twice-disgraced, impeached president.”

She pointed to the campaign of former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia, where he leads the polls despite his business history and fraudulent education claims.

“Just because someone has expertise in one arena does not in any way ensure they will expertise in another,” commented guest-host Julia Haart. “So, to me, I understand it’s that name recognition, where you feel like it’s someone you know. You feel comfortable with that person. But then you have to look behind the screen of their public persona and see, ‘What does this person actually stand for? What does he want?'”