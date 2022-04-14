HBO Max is hacking the internet.

The streaming service dropped the season 2 trailer for its acclaimed, Emmy-winning comedy series “Hacks”. The sophomore season welcomes back Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder for eight new episodes, with two episodes being released each week.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas standup comedy diva, needs to maintain relevance: the head of the casino where she performs wants to pare down her performance dates. Ava is a young comedy writer who is unable to find work due to being fired from her job over an insensitive tweet. The two reluctantly team up to freshen up Deborah’s material and learn to respect each other’s differences.”

“Hacks” won a mammoth 16 awards for its debut season, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Critics’ Choice Award, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Season 2 of “Hacks” premieres on May 12. The season wraps up on June 2.