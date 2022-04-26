Click to share this via email

The second season of “Hacks” is right around the corner, and HBO Max has just dropped a wild new trailer.

The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning comedy series finds has-been comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and millennial comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) hitting the road so Deborah can workshop a new act that she hopes will put her back on top after suffering the indignity of being fired from the lucrative casino gig she’s headlined for 30 years..

Among the new characters featured in the trailer are Alice (“but everybody calls me Weed”), Deborah’s new tour manager, played by “The Conners” star Laurie Metcalf.

The trailer also sees Deborah having cold feet about attempting a risky comeback.

“Honestly, I should have retired and gone out on top,” Deborah muses.

HBO Max

“Back in Vegas, you were on top,” counters Ava. “But I think that was just a hill. And now you’re climbing a mountain.

“Hacks” won a mammoth 16 awards for its debut season, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Critics’ Choice Award, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

“Hacks” — Photo: HBO Max

Season 2 of “Hacks” premieres on May 12.