Nothing is off limits for David Spade in his new standup special.

Netflix released the official trailer for “David Spade: Nothing Personal” on Thursday. The “Saturday Night Live” and “Rules of Engagement” alum filmed the special at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

The special’s logline reads, “From sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, David proves that no topic is off limits.”

“David Spade: Nothing Personal” premieres on April 26.