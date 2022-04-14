Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The silliest criminals caught on camera are the butt of the joke on “So Dumb It’s Criminal”.

The trailer for the Snoop Dogg-hosted comedy show was released on Thursday.

In each episode, the musician shows a rotating cast of comedians different clips of criminals pulling off crimes “so dumb”. From botched car robberies to failed attempts to get away, the 30-minute episodes showcase some of the most badly-pulled off crimes.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Debuts Metaverse Music Video For Single ‘House I Built’

Snoop Dogg on ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal’ – Photo: Peacock

“Three motherf**kers just jumped off a motorcycle. What are they trying to break into?” questions Snoop.

As a wrench bounces off the head of one of the would-be robbers, Lewis Belt jokes, “They broke into his head.”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg & Property Brothers Team Up In New Season Trailer For ‘Celebrity IOU’

It features a cast of comedians including Affion Crockett, Deon Cole, Godfrey, Lewis Belt, Loni Love, Ron Funches, Russell Peters, Deray Davis, Jay Pharoah, Diallo Riddle, Jim Jefferies, Moshe Kasher, and Tacarra Williams.

All eight episodes of the series will be available for streaming on Peacock on April 20.