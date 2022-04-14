Garcelle Beauvais is sharing more details about her past as the “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” gets set for the 12th season.

Speaking on the “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” podcast, Beauvais recalled making an “exit stage left” during her not “long lasting” relationship with Will Smith in the ’90s.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Insists Will Smith Slap Was ‘Traumatizing For All Of Us’

“I remember one day calling [Will] and he was in the car. And his son [Trey], with Sheree {Zampino, [they] were in the back,” Beauvais said. “So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone—whatever it was—and he said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m great.’”

Beauvais recalled hearing “this little voice in the background” asking Smith if it was “Miss Jada” on the phone.

“And that’s when I was like okay—I’m not the only one. Exit stage left,” she added.

The reality star recently opened up about more of her love life in her book Love Me As I Am.

READ MORE: ‘RHOBH”s Erika Jayne Explains Why She Threw Garcelle Beauvais’ Book In The Trash

Beauvais had met Michael Jordan who invited her on a trip to Hawaii, which she declined.

“I was impressed by how tall and handsome he was,” Beauvais wrote in an excerpt from Us Weekly. “He took me on a golf date after the shoot and showed me how to hold a club properly and swing. Like a naive little girl, I was ‘clutching my pearls’ and shocked by the idea of going to Hawaii with a man I had just met.”

Beauvais joked, “I blew that one!”