A marriage therapist is giving insight into the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Dr. Laurel Anderson was called to speak on the Depp-Heard defamation trial taking place in Virginia court. Anderson discussed the former couple’s 21 therapy sessions with her in a video deposition played on Thursday.

“He had been well controlled for, I don’t know, for almost 20, 30 years, and both were victims of abuse in their homes, but I thought he had been well controlled for decades,” Anderson said, according to Deadline. “And with Ms. Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Anderson shared a written note from a session with the ex-couple reading, “He hits her. No closed fist. She hits back and starts it for pride because father hit her.

“She says she hits back out of pride… a lot of things trigger her. If she is triggered she would hit him first.”

Anderson also described what it was like working with Depp and Heard in therapy. She said Heard had a “jackhammer style of talking” and was “very amped up” and Depp “had trouble talking at a similar pace.” Anderson claimed to have seen bruising on Heard’s face and in photos shown to her.

Depp sued Heard following a Dec. 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, although she never actually named Depp.