Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, the couple made a stop in England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex headed to Windsor making it the first time the Duchess has been in the United Kingdom for two years.

A spokesperson confirmed to ET Canada that they went to see “The Duke’s grandmother” on their way to the Invictus Games.

The couple saw Queen Elizabeth who is living at Windsor Castle. While they frequently talk through video calls so the Queen can see their kids Archie and Lili, Harry and Meghan haven’t been together with his grandmother since 2020.

Prince Harry was last in the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

The couple is likely staying at their Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor Estate and according to the Daily Mail were spotted Thursday morning by churchgoers as they walked up to the castle.

The Invictus Games are set to take place April 16-22 after being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, with Meghan joining Harry for the first few days.