Amy Schumer’s joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life has received a lot of attention.

During the 2022 Oscars, Schumer teased the “Titanic” star, saying: “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet…for his girlfriends. Because he’s older and they’re younger. Okay, you get it.”

But DiCaprio, 47, and girlfriend Camila Morrone, 24, were in on the joke as Schumer ran it by them first.

“He said, ‘Go ahead.’ They didn’t care. And his girlfriend, Cami, is the s**t. She’s actually the coolest b**ch you’ll meet,” Schumer told “The Howard Stern Show”.

Schumer was also accused of stealing that joke off Twitter which she addressed while on “Watch What Happens Live“.

“OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” Schumer admitted. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery.”