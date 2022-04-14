Learn from the best.

If you are interested in songwriting and producing there is no one better to teach you than Mariah Carey who started a new MasterClass.

“For the first time, I am letting cameras in to witness my creative process,” she said of her series “Mariah Carey: Teaches The Voice As An Instrument”.

“Now on MasterClass, I’m inviting you to ‘The Butterfly Lounge’, my musical sanctuary where I write new songs, re-imagine classics, and collaborate with artists of different genres,” Carey added.

Carey also shared a clip promoting the class where she recalled producing her own songs as a “teenage girl” in a room full of men.

“There is power in that and no one really wanted me to feel powerful,” Carey said.

Carey discussed how the tone of her voice or words she uses can make such an impact.

“As a singer and as a songwriter I have chose to be very, very specific about certain things,” she continued. “Keeping things general while trying to reveal a specific emotion that I was feeling in hopes that other people could relate to it.”

The five-time Grammy winner concluded, “Music saved my life in many, many ways. If I can do the same for other people then that’s everything.”