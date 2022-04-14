Chloe Cherry is sharing the lessons she learned while dating sugar daddies.

The “Euphoria” star stopped by Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast where she spoke of how she used to have a “bunch” of sugar daddies.

“I don’t have any sugar daddies anymore,” she clarified. “I do still talk to some of those sugar daddies as friends, but we’re just friends now.”

She described the relationship with the older men as “like dating except you’re dating for different reasons.”

“They, again, are providing something for you, so you’re dating based off of literally what they’re providing for you, which I feel like a lot of people do in normal dating. But at least with sugar daddies, it’s only rich guys who only want to spend their money on you,” Cherry said. “I used to have a bunch of different ones that I would talk to and stuff. I always would choose someone who was funny. Even if you’re going to be my sugar daddy, I still want you to make me laugh.”

Chloe Cherry. Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Cherry said the men were “nicer” than men she would date that she was actually interested in.

Being with the sugar daddies also taught Cherry to have “a level of acceptance of treatment.”

“I will never again accept a guy that doesn’t want to at least try to take care of me in some way and doesn’t try to actually be chivalrous in some way,” she said.

It also set the bar for her future relationships.

“Why would I accept that when I know it’s out there? I know there are people out there that want to treat me really well. It kind of taught me the standard of how I wanted to be treated.”

Cherry isn’t currently in an exclusive relationship but seeing “10 people.”

“I like to just see a lot of different people so I don’t need too much from one person,” she noted. “Dating multiple people has been the best thing for me to figure out what I want and don’t want from another person.”