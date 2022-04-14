Netflix’s newest documentary might just be their most surprising yet.

The streaming platform’s “Our Father” tells the tale of former fertility doctor Donald Cline who admitted to using his own sperm to impregnate unknowing patients over 50 times.

It was Jacoba Ballard who first started to figure out Cline’s history when she took an at-home DNA test which revealed she had seven half-siblings.

“As the group set out to learn more about their curious family tree, they soon discovered the sickening truth. Their parents’ fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm—without their knowledge or consent,” a synopsis reads.

“As Ballard and her newfound siblings realized they’ve barely begun to untangle his dark web of deceit their pursuit of justice lies at the heart of this profoundly unsettling story about an unimaginable breach of trust.”

The trailer sees a few of the siblings recount their own stories and the “sickening” feeling learning how a man who was held in such high esteem in their community could be behind the act.

Cline was arrested in 2017 for lying to officials about artificially inseminating patients. In 2018, his medical license was revoked even though he retired in 2009.

As pointed out by E! News, this isn’t the first case of a fertility doctor pulling this off. The 2020 HBO doc “Baby God” saw Quincy Fortier inseminate women over his 30 year career and the docu-series “Seeds Of Deceit” was about Jann Karbaat who has fathered around 200 children through the same methods.

“Our Father” drops on Netflix on May 11.