Lizzo isn’t going to let anxiety get to her in the new music video for “About Damn Time”.

The disco-inspired video sees the rapper attend a Stressed & Sexy meeting before breaking into song and dance.

“I’ve been down and under pressure/ Way too fine to be this stressed,” Lizzo sings.

The release comes as Lizzo is set to host and be musical guest on Global‘s “Saturday Night Live” on April 16 where she will perform “About Damn Time” for the first time.

Lizzo spoke with ET Canada about the single saying she had an “epiphany” when writing the song. “I only want songs that are love frequency,” she told Cheryl Hickey.

She also revealed she was “so sick” last time she performed on “SNL” so she didn’t “really get to enjoy it.”

“I actually am really excited about performing again,” Lizzo said. “Now I really get to be in it, show the world what I got.”

“About Damn Time” is off her upcoming album, SPECIAL, out July 15.