Cardi B just gave fans a heavy dose of cuteness overload with a first-look at her and Offset‘s baby boy!

The “I Like It” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday and shared two photos showing her 7-month-old son sitting in a comfy rocker and dressed to the nines in a baby blue puffer jacket, a matching beanie and white kicks. The kiddo shined in more ways than one, thanks to an iced out chain with a pendant that appears to show a smiling blue shark riding a diamond-encrusted wave. The baby boy also appears to have one of his ears pierced.

No caption was necessary for the boy’s official introduction to the world. Cardi opted for a few emojis. The response to the pics, naturally, had everyone swooning in the comments section. One person wrote, “Homie look like he got a tape bought to drop.” Another fan commented, “OMG! Adorable! One thing you gon’ do is make hits & beautiful kids! @iamcardib.”

Offset also shared a cute pic, revealing their son’s name.

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” Offset wrote.

It was only a little over a month ago when Cardi gave fans a tiny peek at her and Offset’s second child. The tiny peek — a super zoomed-in pic of what appeared to be the baby’s eye — was in response to a fan wondering why Cardi hadn’t shared a photo of her newborn.

Cardi had originally tweeted a lament over her then-6-month-old’s aching gums as he teethes. “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day,” she wrote to her followers. A fan used the opportunity to ask Cardi why she hasn’t posted a photo of her baby yet, writing that the infant “got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet.”

In response, Cardi jokingly tweeted the close-up pic while writing, “That’s all ya’ll will get.” Cardi, who has not revealed her son’s name to the world just yet, welcomed her and Offset’s baby boy in September.

MORE FROM ET:

Cardi B Leaves Twitter After Getting Into Clash With Fans Over GRAMMYs No-Show

Cardi B, Offset and Daughter Kulture to Guest Star on ‘Baby Shark’

Cardi B Gives Fans a Tiny Peek of 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B ‘Close’ to Getting Her Son’s Name Tattooed on Her Face

Cardi B Shares Sweet Video Of Her Son Hanging With Dad Offset

Cardi B Shares Her Morning Routine in New Videos Featuring Her Son