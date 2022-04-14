Jamie “James Bond” Dornan?

The “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar” actor touched on the rumours that he is in the running to replace Daniel Craig in the next “Bond” film.

Dornan also spoke to Esquire about the backlash actors have received for appearing in major franchises.

“Prejudgment is such a f**king disease. It’s a disease in all our culture. In my line of work, sure. But in general, people prejudge people based on f**king anything really, and it’s very sad,” Dornan said.

He then brought up his friend Robert Pattinson as an example.

“Look at the reaction when Rob got cast as Batman. It was like 90 per cent negative. Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond; I mean that was 100 per cent negative. It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f**king venomous anger that people have over casting decisions. And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f**king brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond. All the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman,” he continued.

Dornan was asked about allegedly being shortlisted to play James Bond, to which he responded: “It’s fun and it’s a cool thing to be in the mix for that sort of thing. I do think it’s very transparent in terms of if you look at that list, there’s not one person on that list who doesn’t have some content at the moment that’s doing well.”

Henry Cavill has been another name in the running, recently telling the Sunday Times “time will tell” who will be the next Bond.