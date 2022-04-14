Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to make his feature-length directorial debut with the help of some of his famous friends.

The musician revealed the poster for “Good Mourning” which stars himself, Mod Sun (who is also co-director) and has appearances from Pete Davidson and fiancée Megan Fox.

“‘Good Mourning’ in theaters soon!! drop a 🍿 if you want us to drop the trailer,” MGK, real name Colson Baker, wrote.

Joining the star studded cast are Becky G, Dove Cameron and Whitney Cummings.

The film “follows London Ransom (Baker), a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

“Good Mourning” isn’t the first time MGK and Mod Sun have worked together. They also directed a musical teen film for Facebook Watch based on Tickets To My Downfall.

“Good Mourning” will hit theatres and TVOD on May 20 with the trailer coming out on April 20.