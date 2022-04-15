A person was shot outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby.

On Wednesday evening, a person entered the rapper’s property without permission. According to TMZ, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) confronted the intruder before shooting them in the leg; however, a subsequent report from CNN would only confirm that the rapper was present at the time the shooting occurred.

DaBaby reportedly called 911, added TMZ, and cooperated with police when they arrived.

“I can confirm the shooting did not occur inside the residence and that Mr. Kirk was on the property,” police chief Josh Watson told CNN in an email.

According to Watson, the investigation is in “an ongoing status,” adding that he was not able to provide further information at that time.

Watson also told media that the trespasser’s injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Neighbours told Rolling Stone that while they didn’t hear anything, DaBaby has security at the 11,000-square-foot mansion, along with “no trespassing” signs and one that says “we have guns and shovels.”

This isn’t the first time DaBaby has had a run-in with the police. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart, where he claimed to be defending himself against a 19-year-old who brandished a weapon. He was also arrested for taking a loaded gun into a store in Los Angeles last year.

Those incidents don’t include additional civil lawsuits launched against him, alleging physical assault.