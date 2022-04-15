Click to share this via email

Sarah Michelle Gellar attended a mini “Cruel Intentions” reunion to mark her 45th birthday Thursday.

The actress, who starred as Kathryn Merteuil in the 1999 flick, was pictured alongside co-stars Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe, as well as director Roger Kumble and producer Neal H. Moritz.

The group were snapped at Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles, which is currently featuring Sam McKinniss’ art inspired by the much-loved film.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Cruel Intentions”. Credit: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

The gallery shared snaps of the reunion, with a birthday message for Gellar.

The caption read, “What an absolute joy for the legendary cast, director and producer of ‘Cruel Intentions’ to stop by for a surprise visit on @sarahmgellar’s birthday and pose in front of Sam McKinniss’s (@wkndpartyupdate) brilliant paintings!

“Both are works are included in ‘Luncheon on the Grass: Contemporary Responses to Édouard Manet’s Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe’, on view through May 7! 🌹😍🌹'”

Gellar then posted:

Blair also said a huge happy birthday to Gellar on Instagram, gushing: