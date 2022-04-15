Chivalry isn’t dead, but it needs some work.

On Thursday night, actress Rosie Perez appeared on “The Daily Show”, and aired her hilarious grievance with Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson from the Oscars.

“You were one of my favorite moments of the Oscars, that scene of the reunion of the cast of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’, that was cool to see on stage,” host Trevor Noah said.

“I was p**sed off at them,” Perez replied. “ Because I just said to them, ‘I have a train, just pick it up…fluff it, let it go and let me walk out.’ They said ‘Okay.’ And then I see on the playback they were holding it the whole time.”

US actor Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson – Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, when it came time to present, the audience watched as Perez walked on-stage with her two former co-stars carrying her train in the air behind her.

The actress does have a good idea about why they couldn’t follow her simple instructions, as she told Noah.

“They were high off their a**es.” she explained.

“I thought that was a joke, no?” the host asked.

“No!” Perez said.

The trio starred together in the 1992 sports comedy “White Men Can’t Jump”, which was a box office success at the time.