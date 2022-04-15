Chrissy Metz is happy and in love.

On Friday, the “This Is Us” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show with guest host Mario Lopez, who asks for all the hot gossip about her new relationship.

“We met in March of the O.G. pandemic,” she jokes, adding ghat they met on the dating app Bumble.

Metz explains that she was in Nashville, where he is from, working on a country album. As it turns out, because he is also in the music industry, they had many of the same friends.

“But it took him forever to ask for my phone number,” she says, even after weeks of messaging.

Metz goes on to describe their first date, which was supposed to be a social distanced date at a park.

“Of course, it rained. A deluge, trying to interfere with my love life,” she says, but when her soon-to-be boyfriend suggested reschedule, she wasn’t having it. “You know how long I waited for you to call me? No, we’re not rescheduling. Rain or shine.”

Instead, they went to his place, keeping a distance in his house, with her in the kitchen and him in the living room.

“It was a quarantine date,” she recalls.

“But if you can get through that era,” Lopez says, and Metz completes the sentence: “You can get through anything.”