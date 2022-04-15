Rob McElhenney turned 45 this week, and his good friend Ryan Reynolds knew just how to celebrate.

On Thursday, Reynolds shared a video on Twitter in which he stands in the middle of a washroom at Wrexham AFC Racecourse to pay tribute to his soccer team co-owner.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Guesses NSFW Moments In His Own Movies: ‘The Innuendo Was Unmistakable’

“Today we commemorate a man. Not just any man,” Reynolds begins, before being interrupted by someone flushing a toilet and emerging from a stall and leaves without washing their hands. “Today we celebrate Mr. Co-Chairman, Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal.”

Popping a champagne cork, the actor adds, “Congratulations Rob.”

As you know, I take birthdays very seriously. I’m excited to unveil the @RMcElhenney Commemorative Urinal at @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/iALHZ3Cu8C — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 14, 2022

Above the urinal is a plaque reading, “This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday – April 14. With love from Wrexham AFC, paid for by Ryan Reynolds.”

“My dream has always been to urinate while staring at a bronzed plaque of my face. Thank you Ryan for making dreams come true,” the birthday boy and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star wrote in response.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Recalls The Hilarious Gifts Ryan Reynolds Surprised Him With At Broadway Show

McElhenney marked his own birthday on Twitter as well, joking about his age and thanking fans for all their birthday wishes.

45 is just a number. A very large and terrifying number. Thank you all for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/qzhb9jGepl — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 14, 2022

Reynolds and McElhenney are currently filming a documentary series about their soccer club called “Welcome to Wrexham” that set to debut later this year.