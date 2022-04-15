Lizzo spoke about pulling double duty hosting and serving as a musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” during a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”.

The rapper was asked whether she stepped up and said “I want this,” to which she replied, “It’s actually terrifying. So no, but I think they came to me… I don’t wanna say I don’t want it cause if I didn’t want it, I wouldn’t do it.

“I don’t do nothing I don’t want to do. But it is a tall order. I’m nervous. You know what I’m saying? You know what I’m most nervous of is laughing.”

Lizzo insisted, “I’ve got to do at least one sketch where I’m in character. I’m such a smiley, laughy b***h. Like I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to take anybody serious. Like Kate McKinnon looking at me, how can you keep a straight face? Exactly.”

She went on to reveal whether the “SNL” bosses had let her get involved and share her own ideas.

Lizzo said, “I’m gonna tell you something. Yes. And also I have so much respect for the people at ‘SNL’ because these mother f**kers work hard.

“It’s a lot of work they put in. I mean they write so many sketches every single week. Sketches that you never even see… I feel like I’m in good hands too. They’re all very funny people [so] I’m like ‘make me funny…’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo also spoke about the making of her shapewear brand Yitty and whether she was inspired by Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.

She shared, “This shapewear line took five years and so that was before Kim’s line. I was excited when it dropped, because I was like, that’s confirmation that I was right you guys.

“I was taking so many meetings with companies and they did not believe in my vision of shapewear. They were like, ‘well, nobody’s really doing shapewear. So you wanna do lingerie or…’ and I’m like, ‘no guys, listen, shapewear is the future and we need to revolutionize it.’

“And Fabletics believed in me… five years ago I had my first meeting and three years in development.

“Before that I wasn’t wearing anything. I stopped wearing bras. I stopped wearing panties for a while because I rebelled against like girdles and shapewear and corsets and stuff.

“I had one bra that I loved that I wore out so bad that it was ripped, but the design was so amazing. And I couldn’t find it anywhere else in that size or style and one thong. Well, not one thong… I got a lot of thongs,” she laughed.