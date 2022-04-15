Privacy is important to Christina Haack.

On Thursday, roughly a week after revealing that they had secretly gotten married, Joshua Hall took to Instagram to defend his new wife.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible,” he wrote, going on to add, “She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

Alluding to criticism over keeping their wedding private, Hall continued, “Social Media is not reality. Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms. They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”

Hall also shared photos posing with Haack by a pool.

The realtor couple reportedly tied the knot earlier this month in a quiet ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

Haack announced her engagement to Hall in September 2021, just three months after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead.