Halle Bailey is hitting back at plastic surgery rumours.

The musician, who is set to star as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid”, took to Twitter to address rumours she’s had breast implants.

She wrote, “lmaooo not y’all thinking i got boob implants whattt😭no ma’am God gave me these and gave chloe the booty 😂” giving a shout-out to her sister Chloe.

The sisters make up the musical duo Chloe x Halle.

Bailey’s latest comments come after she spoke about getting the “surreal” “Little Mermaid” role.

She shared on “Talks with Mama Tina”: “Getting that role felt very surreal. It was much of a shocker for me. Even when I was asked to audition, I looked at it and I was like, ‘Me? For Ariel?’”

She continued, “My image of Ariel that I’ve had is the red hair, the pale skin and the tail, and she was amazing to me. I loved her, like we all did. But that’s what I’ve seen her as for so long.”