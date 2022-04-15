Click to share this via email

That’s a lot of brisket.

On Thursday, ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover, actor Liev Schreiber shared a video from Poland, where he’s helping cook a feast for Ukrainian refugees who’ve fled to the neighbouring country.

“In honour of Passover, we’re going to be cooking 900 kilos of brisket,” he announced, adding that he was doing so with the help of chefs Mark Murphy and Ace Lichtenstein.

“To everyone who donated, thank you so much,” Schreiber added. “Please, donate if you can.”

On his own feed, Lichtenstein shared video of all that brisket being wheeled into the kitchen.

“I hope they enjoy it,” the chef said.

Schreiber, Murphy and Lichtenstein are all working with José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen to aid refugees from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The “Ray Donovan” star started cooking with the organization on Monday, beginning by making enough borscht to serve 1,500 people.