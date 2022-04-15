Bob Saget’s family was there to mourn the loss of his good friend.

On Thursday, at the funeral for Gilbert Gottfried, Saget’s three daughters Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara were in attendance to say their final goodbyes to the late comedian.

Comedian Jeff Ross, who delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral, told People, “What was very heartwarming was seeing Bob Saget’s daughters at the service.”

In his eulogy, Ross remembered some of Gottfried’s more unique and funny traits, including taking “12,000 little bottles of shampoo” from hotels.

“50 years in show business, 50 years! He went on stage as a teenager and he never stopped. He was supposed to do a show last week. This man has been making people laugh for half a century. What a mitzvah. What a mission in life. What a purpose to have in this world,” he said.

“Think about how many laughs he must have gotten from every person at every show, live and on TV and in the movies,” Ross added. “How many laughs is that? A million? A billion?”

Ross was good friends with both Saget, who passed away earlier this year, and Gottfried, as well as Norm Macdonald, who died last year.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of the four of them together.

In a post on his own Instagram feed earlier this year, following Saget’s death, Gottfried wrote, “Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh.”