Chase Stokes has slammed social media users for sending him “death threats” after he posted a snap with his younger sister Rylie Walker.

The “Outer Banks” star posted the selfie, before later adding: “The fact that I can’t post a picture with my baby sister without death threats is just f**king absurd.

“Get a grip. Family always comes first and at the end of the day if you don’t know my sister and have the audacity to send me horrific messages then just go ahead and click that unfollow.”

Credit: Instagram/Chase Stokes

Stokes then suggested he’d be taking a break from social media.

“I will forever be a person who ALWAYS puts my family first,” he wrote.

“With that being said, and with that dumb s**t,” he added. “I’m out. See you when I see you.”

Stokes had shared the sweet selfie an hour earlier, revealing how his sister surprised him.

“Luv u,” he gushed.