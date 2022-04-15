US actress Amber Heard (R) looks over her shoulder during the 50 million US dollars Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 14, 2022. - Heard is being sued for defamation by her former husband, US actor Johnny Depp, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse.

The trial in the defamation suit filed by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard continued on Thursday with testimony from Heard’s former assistant, Kate James.

In a video deposition, reports CBC News, James claimed that she never witnessed Depp become physically abusive toward Heard, describing Depp’s demeanor as being “like a total Southern gentleman.”

However, James painted a very different picture of Heard, recalling “Aquaman” star’s fits of “blind rage,” rampant drug use and a tendency to verbally abuse others, including her own mother and sister.

“Her poor sister was treated like a dog that you kicked, basically,” James said in her deposition.

She also recalled that part of her job was to purchase up two copies of any magazine that featured Heard, and then hiding them in the garage so that Depp wouldn’t come across them. According to James, when she once forgot to store the magazines in the garage, Heard went into a “blind rage.”

Describing Heard as a “very dramatic person,” James recalled Heard sharing her feelings of insecurity in her marriage, and would often call her in tears to complain about Depp.

“I remember one time she called me when she was alone in New York City, and she was crying and walking around the streets,” said James, who advised her boss to get off the street and go inside while she was in such a fragile state. “I was worried that the paparazzi might take a photo of her.”

James, who claimed she was paid “very poorly,” also recalled an incident that took place when she asked Heard for a raise to increase her $25-per-hour salary, with Heard responding to the request by spitting in her face.

The trial, held in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court, is scheduled to continue for six more weeks. Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify, as are actors Paul Bettany and James Franco, along with tech billionaire Elon Musk.