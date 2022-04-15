Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson like keeping things “chill.”

On Friday morning, the reality star appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and was asked whether Davidson had taken her to his home town of Staten Island, New York.

“Staten Island is an amazing place,” she said. “We had so much fun going to Staten Island. I wanted to check it out.”

“What’s most memorable,” Ryan Seacrest asked.

“I would say, the pizza,” Kardashian answered, adding, “It was a fun place.”

Kelly Ripa also wondered how the two stars actually travel about in Staten Island without being mobbed.

“We take ferry rides everywhere,” Kardashian said. “It’s always been super low-key. That is the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.”

Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since last November.