Kim Kardashian is opening up about the stress she experienced when trying to come up with names for her children.

On Friday, April. 15, the mother of four made a virtual appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” where she admitted that naming a child is “the hardest thing in life.”

Kardashian shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West.

“It’s such a big decision honestly,” she told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“When I had my kids, I didn’t name them until they were born,” she explained. You really want to see what they look like. And I always, when I heard people do that, I would say, ‘How do you not be prepared for that? You have nine months to think about this!’ But no matter what, it’s the hardest decision ever.”

Kardashian also confessed that difficulty increased when it came to her two youngest children, who were born via surrogate.

“When the baby’s inside of you and you know the baby’s coming you try to come up with those and narrow it down,” she said.

“But when I had a surrogate, I found that time would fly by faster and I wouldn’t feel the pressure coming up with the name,” added Kardashian. “So I will say, naming my last two was definitely harder with the pressure of just letting time go by.”