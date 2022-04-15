Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drag Queens are definitely not happy with the governor of Texas.

In a clip from the upcoming broadcast of the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on April 16, “RupPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here” stars Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka throw plenty of shade at Governor Greg Abbott’s anti-trans remarks and legislation.

The subject comes up during a “Jeopardy!” spoof hosted by non other than game chow champ Amy Schneider.

After Bob picks the topic “Oh No They Didn’t”, Schneider reads off, “This governor compared gender-affirming care to child abuse.”

Hitting the buzzer first, Shangela answers, “I think what she means is the tyrant fool known as Texas governor Greg Abbott.”

The drag queen adds, “Let me just say that GLAAD is currently rallying Hollywood and the news media to fight back against anti-trans legislation in Texas and all across the country.”

In Texas, Abbott and his political allies have sought to restrict doctors from treating children diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

A number of other stars, including Elliot Page and Lizzo have also spoken out against the anti-trans legislation in the state.