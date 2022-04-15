The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first event of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made a stop in the U.K. earlier this week to visit the Queen at Windsor Castle, definitely dressed to impress for the outing, with Meghan donning an all-white suit and matching heels.

Harry, on the other hand, opted for a dark suit and white shirt. The pair were attending a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception for friends and family of competitors of the Invictus Games at Nations Home at Zuiderpark on April 15, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess met members of Ukraine’s team, according to People, with them gifting Harry with a calendar from the organization Come Back Alive.

The foundation presented Price Harry its calendar called «Real Scale».

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, are also set to attend a reception for dignitaries hosted by the City of The Hague and Dutch Ministry of Defence.

Harry and Meghan have arrived at a reception for family and friends at @InvictusGamesNL pic.twitter.com/kUUg5l16SA — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) April 15, 2022

Meghan’s U.K. visit this week marked the first time she’d been to the country in two years.

Harry was last in the U.K. for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021.

The Invictus Games are set to take place April 16-22 after being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, with Meghan joining Harry for the first few days.