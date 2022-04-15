Designer Amina Muaddi is not here for fake rumours.

This week, TMZ reported recent claims online that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had split amid a cheating scandal were completely false.

Caught in the middle of the rumours was Muaddi, who was falsely said to have had an affair with the rapper. A source close to the couple told TMZ that the rumours were “1 million per cent not true.”

Meanwhile, Muaddi took to her Instagram Story on Friday to deny the rumours directly.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously,” she wrote.

“However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits,” Muaddi continued. “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Finally, she added, “Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Muaddi is one of the world’s most prominent shoe designers, and has designed for Rihanna among many other stars.

Just this week, Muaddi shared photos of Rihanna showing off her pregnant belly on her Instagram feed.