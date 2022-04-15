Dr. David Kipper, an addiction specialist who previously worked with Johnny Depp, is the latest to speak out in court amid the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

Depp sued Heard following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him.

Kipper spoke about the star’s battle with drugs, that finger incident and more as his deposition, that was recorded on February 22, played out in the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia.

Dr. David Kipper testifies via video in court at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

The doctor opened up about helping Depp as he attempted to “detoxify from his substance abuse” while engaged to Heard, People reported.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp’s Friend Expresses Doubts Over Amber Heard’s Allegations

The substances were said to have included alcohol, opiates, benzodiazepines and stimulants. Depp reportedly became dependent on opiates following a dental procedure.

According to TooFab, in June 2014, it was decided that Depp would detox at his home in the Bahamas, before starting it that August with the help from one of Kipper’s nurses.

Kipper explained how there were times when Depp was “not wanting to proceed” with the detox, sharing: “He didn’t think he could do it. That changed after a conversation; he was back on board.”

The specialist insisted he had never witnessed any violence first-hand, but would have been obligated to report it if he did.

He also spoke about an incident in March 2015, in which he went to Australia to check in on Depp while he was in the country filming the fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” flick.

READ MORE: Marriage Therapist Details Sessions With Johnny Depp & Amber Heard, Describes ‘Mutual Abuse’

A nurse had written that the doctor “received [a] text message from [the] client that he had been arguing with wife and he cut his finger.”

The following text was then read out in court: “Hi, f— man, had another one. I cannot live like this. She is as full of s— as a Christmas goose, I’m done. NO MORE!!! The constant insults, demeaning, belittling, most heartbreaking [unintelligible] that is only released from a malicious, evil and vindictive c—!!!!! But you know what? Far more hurtful than her venomous and degrading, endless educational ranting … is her hideously and purposefully hurtful tirades and her god damn shocking treatment of the man she was supposed to love above all.”

Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015-2017, also wrote, “Her obsession with herself is far more important … she is SO F—ING AMBITIOUS. She’s so desperate for success and fame … that’s probably why I was acquired.

“Although she has HAMMERED me with that a sad old man has been I am … I’m so very sad … I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course go to a hospital. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her … F— THE WORLD.”

Kipper didn’t go into detail regarding the text, but did confirm Depp had contacted him after the incident and he’d gone to check on him.

“I saw Mr. Depp outside the house in his car. Part of his finger was missing. I don’t recall what he said, I remember he was very clear in speaking to me,” he explained.

Kipper added of how the actor looked at the time, “He looked like someone who just had part of his finger taken off.

“The house was a mess. There were things on the floor. There were things that had been thrown around.

“Things were out of order in that house. It did look to me like there was blood on the wall.”

The trial is expected to take six weeks, with testimonies expected from James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk. Both Heard and Depp, who has denied abusing Heard, will also take the stand.