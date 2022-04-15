Garcelle Beauvais appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this week, where host Andy Cohen asked the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star whether she and Kathy Hilton were closer than Hilton is to Kyle Richards.

“Absolutely,” Beauvais responded.

Richards was surprised to hear that, given that Hilton is her real-life half-sister, and in a subsequent livestream for Amazon she fired back. “What Garcelle said last night on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ really hurt my feelings. I was shocked,” she said.

“I mean, this is someone who has known my sister for two seasons on a reality show,” Richards continued. “Kathy was barely even on last season because she was busy with Paris’ wedding. [Beauvais] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple seasons to a lifetime of being sisters, regardless if Kathy and I are having an issue right now or not.”

While Richards didn’t detail the “issue” between them, she didn’t hold back when sharing her feelings about Beauvais.

“I like Garcelle and we’re fine, but that really took me back, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “It ruined my whole night.”

Later in the livestream, Richards explained, “I was staying out of it and then last night I got my feelings hurt on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ when I was just sitting at home making a dinner. I don’t know how I still get my feelings hurt, but I do.”