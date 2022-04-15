G-Eazy honours his late mother in his latest track.

The rapper released “Angel” on Friday, on what would’ve been his mother’s birthday. Suzanne Olmstead died in November 2021.

The melancholy track was composed with G-Eazy’s group of close friends including Devon Baldwin and Vida Simon, as well as the same choir, led by Tim Davis, that was used on his previous song “Faithful.”

“Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again,” the rapper said of the mourning process. “In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song.”

G-Eazy – Photo: RCA Records

The 32-year-old said “Angel” was “much more than a song or a tribute”, however.

“My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world,” he said of Olmstead. “Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with, and through those she inspired.”

Aside from creating “Angel”, G-Eazy also started “The Dandelion Scholarship” in her memory – an annual college scholarship that will award $15,000 U.S. to a high school senior pursuing an arts major at college.

“That’s part of why creating “The Dandelion Scholarship” is so important, her light will be able to continue to live on through countless others in so many ways,” said the rapper.