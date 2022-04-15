Click to share this via email

Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing the mother of Jerry Seinfeld on iconic sitcom “Seinfeld”, has died at age 93.

Deadline reports that Sheridan’s friend and rep Amanda Hendon confirmed that she passed away in her sleep, from natural causes. According to TMZ, Sheridan died just five days after her 93rd birthday.

Sheridan played Jerry’s doting mom, Helen Seinfeld, throughout the entire 1989-1998 run of the beloved sitcom.

Prior to “Seinfeld”, Sheridan appeared in dozens of episodes of “ALF” as crotchety neighbour Raquel Ochmonek.

After launching her career onstage, Sheridan began landing television roles in the 1970s, including such series as “Kojak”, “Gimme a Break!”, “St. Elsewhere”, “The White Shadow” and numerous others.

On the big screen, she appeared in features including “Star 80” and “Jekyll & Hyde: Together Again”.

On Broadway, Sheridan appeared opposite Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep in the 1977 musical “Happy End”.

In 2000, her memoir Dizzy and Jimmy was published, chronicling her love affair with actor James Dean during the 1950s.