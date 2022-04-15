Even for a star like Kaley Cuoco, life can be difficult and complicated.

On Friday, the star of “The Flight Attendant” is on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and to spice things up, the host has a couple of glasses of wine brought out for them to sip on.

“I didn’t expect this,” Cuoco says. “Cheers to us. This just became the most fun talk show ever.”

Clarkson also congratulates the 36-year-old actress on her stunning new Glamour magazine cover.

“I love that Glamour does represent a lot of strong women and amazing stories, and I was so proud to be on the cover,” Cuoco tells her. “I like it, too, it feels very fierce.”

In the magazine issue, Cuoco also gets candid and vulnerable about her struggles, including with her mental health.

“I think for so many years, I’m very open … And I’m very happy, and life is normally pretty good. And I don’t like complaining, because I so much to be grateful for,” she tells Clarkson.

“This year, I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn’t my best year,” she adds. “And I’ve been very sad. I think social media is so wonderful for so many reasons, but it shows just all the good stuff, and it makes you feel kinda crappy when you look at someone else’s like and think they have it all. I just wanted to tell everyone this time that not everything is what it seems, and I struggle like everybody else.”

Finally, Cuoco says, “I do feel like I put on a really pretty picture, and I just wanted to be honest, without whining. There’s a fine line.”