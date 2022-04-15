Josh Brolin was almost among the actors to suit up as Batman.

In a conversation with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via IndieWire) to promote his new Prime Video series “Outer Range”, the “Avengers: Endgame” star revealed that he was in contention to play the Dark Knight until another actor decided to take the role.

According to Brolin, he was among the finalists being considered by director Zack Snyder when the director was casting 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

“That was interesting to me,” Brolin said of stepping into the role that ultimately went to Ben Affleck.

As for Affleck being cast over him, Brolin quipped, “That was his decision, that wasn’t my decision.”

As Brolin recalled, the Batman he was pitched was a very different iteration than the one Affleck wound up portraying. “It would have been the older, the more raspy, for lack of a better word…” Brolin said. “Honestly, that would have been a fun deal. And maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80.”