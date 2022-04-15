Pete Davidson is entering the world of cartoons with Netflix’s “Marmaduke”.

The comedian will voice the famous canine in the upcoming 3D CGI animated movie. Marmaduke gets up to hilarious antics in the movie, but his misbehaviour catches the attention of a world-famous dog trainer. The two team up to try to turn this domestic dog into a world-class champion in dog shows, but the road isn’t easy for Marmaduke.

“Some dogs are meant to be champions. Some dogs are meant to be… dogs,” says one of his owners in the trailer.

J.K. Simmons and David Koechner also lend their voices to the animated flick directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan, and Youngki Lee.

This isn’t the first time the comedian has worked with the streamer. He most recently inspired Netflix to create a new hub for “short-a–” movies based on a rap he made about movies being too long.

“Marmaduke” is available for streaming on Netflix on May 6.