Joe Alwyn says he wants to keep his relationship private in a culture of oversharing.

The actor recently spoke with Elle to promote his upcoming Hulu show “Conversations with Friends”, but also revealed why he’s been secretive about dating Taylor Swift.

“It’s not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it’s more a response to something else,” he admitted. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give – and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken.”

The actor has been dating Swift since 2016, when fans spotted the two at the same Kings of Leon concert and after-party.

While the two aren’t very vocal about their relationship, with their social media pages lacking any images of them together, they still appreciate each other in public from time to time.

Swift thanked Alwyn during her Global Icon Award speech at the 2021 Brit Awards.

Public interest in their relationship didn’t come as a surprise to the 31-year-old who saw it as part of the package of being a public figure.

“It’s such a weird job. It’s full of so much kind of confusion, rejection, ups and downs,” he noted.