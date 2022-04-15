Bam Margera is withdrawing the lawsuit he filed after being fired from the recently released “Jackass Forever”.

TMZ reports that lawyers for Margera have filed to withdraw the suit against “Jackass Forever” star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and studio Paramount Pictures, alleging wrongful dismissal after he allegedly nullified the terms of his contract when he tested positive for Adderall early in the film’s production.

According to TMZ, a private settlement has been reached.

READ MORE: Bam Margera Sues ‘Jackass’ Producers For Ousting Him Over Positive Drug Test

Margera, whose struggles with drugs and alcohol have been well documented, filed suit in August 2021, alleging he was in a vulnerable state while undergoing rehab when he was “coerced” into signing a “wellness agreement” that required frequent drug testing throughout the duration of the movie’s production.

“Margera did not slip up,” his suit claimed. “He followed the provisions of the Wellness Agreement to a tee, at great personal cost. Defendants’ treatment of Margera exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts. But still, Margera persevered — only to have the rug pulled out from under him.”

Lawyers for Paramount responded to Margera’s suit by claiming it was “baseless and riddled with lies.”

READ MORE: Paramount Lawyers Respond To Bam Margera’s ‘Baseless’ Lawsuit To Halt ‘Jackass Forever’ Release: ‘Riddled With Outright Lies’

The terms of the settlement, reported TMZ, are not being publicly divulged.