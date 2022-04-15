John Mayer’s Nashville concert had a big surprise for audiences.

The singer brought out Maren Morris as a surprise guest during his show and they two proceeded to perform a duet of “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room”. The song comes off his 2006 album Continuum.

Morris shared the lovely duet between the two in a video on Instagram.

READ MORE: John Mayer Dubs Himself ‘America’s Ex-Boyfriend’

“Hello, Maren can’t be reached right now because she went back to 2006 and told her younger self this would happen in year 2022 and her brain exploded,” the musician captioned the post.

“I told John after the show that I briefly popped by my agency’s suite during the show and all the agents and artists were watching & enjoying the music, not schmoozing,” she continued. “MUSIC AGENTS… not talking during the show… I don’t know if you realize how utterly unheard of that is and how captivating the music had to have been for that to happen. 😂”

The two have previously collaborated before at the 2021 Grammy Awards where they performed Morris’ hit song “The Bones”.

READ MORE: Maren Morris’ Best Fashion Moments

Morris concluded her post with a shout-out to Mayer for giving her such a wonderful evening and memory of a lifetime.

“Thank you @johnmayer for bringing your new light to Nashville and blessing our ears. WHAT a band. 🌙🌙🌙🌙🌙,” she added.

Other famous musician friends commented on the iconic performance including Kelsea Ballerini who wrote, “this is epic” and Carly Pearce who commented with fire emojis “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Mayer is currently on tour in the United States and Canada for his Sob Rock Tour.