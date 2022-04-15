“The Batman” actor Barry Keoghan was arrested in Ireland.

Keoghan was brought to the Coolock Garda Station for being intoxicated on an apartment balcony in northern Dublin, according to Independent.ie.

READ MORE: ‘Eternals’ Star Barry Keoghan Taken To Hospital After Assault

The arrest was made in the early hours on Sunday after calls were made about a “man on a balcony in an intoxicated state” at an apartment building near where one of Keoghan’s relatives lives.

The police discovered the actor in a state of inebriation though he apparently wasn’t threatening.

“When they arrived he wasn’t threatening in any way, but was arrested and brought to the garda station, where he was dealt with before being released,” said one source. “The matter is finalised and nothing more will come of it.”

READ MORE: ‘The Batman’ Director Posts Deleted Scene With The Joker

Representatives for Keoghan declined to comment on the situation.

The 29-year-old most recently portrayed The Joker in “The Batman” in a cameo and deleted scene. He’s also starred in Marvel’s “The Eternals”.