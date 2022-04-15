Jennifer Aniston reveals she’s stopped sleepwalking, but still struggles with insomnia.

The actress spoke with People about her struggles with getting rest at night.

“I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don’t start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we’re younger because we’re so invincible,” Aniston said. “It began as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day and your work and your mind function and your physique.”

The 53-year-old would find herself watching the clock and feeling bad about all the sleep she was missing.

“And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep,” she added.

In fact, her sleeping issues became so bad she began sleepwalking – a problem she’s since thankfully fixed.

“I have been known to do that. I’ve been woken up by house alarms going off that I’ve set off. And I don’t think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep deprived,” shared the actress.

Aniston put off finding help for a long time, putting sleep at the bottom of her priorities. As she grew more health conscious, however, she realized how important sleep was.

“It became something that I really was struggling with,” she added. “It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t really abide by the three pillars of health — which are diet, exercise and sleep — if you can’t really exercise and you can’t really eat right if you haven’t slept well because your body clock is so completely thrown off.”

She partnered up with the Seize the Night and Day campaign to help other people find doctors suited to them.

While getting medical advice has helped, there’s one thing Aniston refuses to try to help with sleeping – booting her dogs out of her bed at night.

“It’s just too cozy when they cuddle!” said the actress. “It’s worth it. Especially since Chesterfield is not a puppy anymore. Now he’s just a sweet, deep sleeper. I actually envy his sleep sometimes.”