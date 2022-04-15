Jessica Simpson shares her daughter Maxwell has some pretty famous friends.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the fashion designer revealed that her 9-year-old is best friends with Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North West.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson told the outlet. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

In fact, her husband Eric Johnson coached their basketball team “just recently”.

The close friendship between the two girls was partly cultivated by their close proximity. Along with the trivia, Simpson revealed she lives in the same neighbourhood as Kardashian and her children.

Watching them grow up, she was surprised by how they managed to stay genuine despite growing up on reality tv.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” the 41-year-old admitted. “I could only last three seasons [on ‘Newlyweds’], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

Simpson appeared on her reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” with ex-husband Nick Lachey from 2003 – 2005.

“It was one of the first, and so it was [cameras] following me all day long from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to sleep unless I kicked them out, but I always felt bad,” said the former pop star. “I don’t think that reality shows are set up like that nowadays. I think they have shooting days and that type of thing.”

Simpson is also mother to her son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3, whom she shares with her husband Johnson.