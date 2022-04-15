Click to share this via email

Tom Hanks deals with a very uncooperative co-star as he throws the ceremonial pitch at the home opener for the Cleveland Guardians.

The actor walked up to the mound at the Friday game with a familiar ball in hand. He brought the volleyball Wilson from his movie “Castaway”, but with the Cleveland Guardians’ logo emblazoned on the backside.

As the two got ready for the pitch, however, Wilson had other plans in mind.

Accompanied by a rather uncooperative Wilson, @tomhanks delivers the ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/tbmkcwqHuH — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 15, 2022

As soon as Hanks wound up to throw the pitch, Wilson rolled down the mound to the side.

“There goes Wilson,” commented one of the announcers, as the other replied, “It’s really windy today.”

As Hanks tried again, however, the ball rolled down once more.

Tom Hanks – Photo: Aaron Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock

The two then laughed as the ball did some rolls around in a circle.

“Maybe it’s remote controlled,” said one announcer as he laughed.

“It’s gotta be,” answered the other.

Done with Wilson’s antics, Hanks ignored his uncooperative friend and threw the first pitch into Larry Doby Jr.’s hands.

With the ceremonial throw done, the crowd cheered and the game began in earnest.

The 65-year-old began his acting career in Cleveland at the local Great Lakes Theater Festival, according to one announcer.